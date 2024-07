JEYPORE: The age-old tribal traditions were revived in the Sabar Srikhetra of Koraput as the descendants of tribal chieftain and the first devotee of Lord Jagannath Biswabasu Sabar performed the worship of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra on the day of Rath Yatra.

At dawn, the sevayats performed the Mangal Arati and later received the Angyamala from the principal goddess Bimala, situated in the Sabar Shrikhetra, to commence the nine-day sojourn of the Trinity. Following the Dhadi Pahandi, the Trinity was taken to their chariots, where special rituals were performed.

In keeping with ancient practices, the sevayats prepared the first prasad offered by the Sabar community of Kandapali village under Nandapur block, who are said to be descendants of Biswabasu Sabar, the first servitor of Lord Jagannath.

Tribal communities from Siribeda of Boipariguda block and Kakrigumma under Laxmipur block also offered their bhog to Lord Jagannath. Dasi Nayak of Rangabali Kumbha, Sadhu Saunta of Kakrigumma, and Danu Tadingi of Kotia, three tribal heads, performed the auspicious ‘Chhera Pahanra’ on the chariots of Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, respectively, before the chariots proceeded towards Gundicha temple.

The chariots were then drawn to Gundicha temple amid a large presence of tribal communities and locals for the nine-day rituals.

Among others, members of the temple management committee, Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan, and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati were present.