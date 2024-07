PURI: The first Rath Yatra under the newly-elected BJP government in Odisha started on a tragic note as a male devotee died and several others sustained injuries when a stampede-like situation arose during the pulling of the chariots of the Holy Trinity on Sunday evening.

While the deceased has been identified as Lalit Bagarti of Saintala in Balangir district, the condition of one of the injured is said to be critical. The incident took place near the Hindi school, about 200 metres from Simhadwar of the Jagannath temple when there was a mad rush to pull the Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra - the first to roll.

Eyewitnesses said the tussle among the devotees to lay hands on the ropes and pull the chariot led to the situation. The deceased devotee fell in the push and was trampled by others. At least, five others also fell and sustained injuries. Volunteers shifted all of them to the district headquarters hospital where the doctors declared one dead.

This apart, over 300 devotees were hospitalized due to various reasons including dehydration, suffocation and injuries during chariot pulling as the city was gripped by extreme heat and humidity throughout the day.

The Grand Road teemed with a sea of devotees as lakhs converged to take part in the festival with President Droupadi Murmu in attendance this year. This is the first time that the President of India participated in the festival. Murmu also pulled the Taladhwaja chariot.

In a stellar display of unity by keeping aside political rivalry, the grand event saw the leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik alongside President Murmu, Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his deputies KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, besides Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan share stage and pay obeisance to the deities.

When Naveen Patnaik arrived at the venue and went to the special stage where Murmu was seated and offered his greetings to her from the ground, Pradhan came down and invited him to the dias. Naveen was offered a seat beside the Governor. He later went down to the three chariots and offered his prayers.