Rath Yatra celebrated across Odisha with grandeur, devotion

BARIPADA: In Baripada, devotees from various places thronged the Haribaldev Jew temple on Sunday morning to witness the Nabajaubana Besha of the Trinity.

The Netra Utsav, a religious ritual, was performed by the servitors on Saturday. The Trinity was adorned with gold ornaments in the Suna Besha, and traditional rituals began at around 10 am.

Senior servitor Jayanta Tripathy explained that the Nabajaubana Besha Darshan signifies the rejuvenated youth of the deities after their recovery from the Snana Purnima bath.

As per tradition, Maharaja Praveen Chandra Bhanjdeo performed the ceremonial sweeping of the three chariots before the pahandi procession at 4.30 pm. The deities were then placed on their respective chariots amid the vibrant sounds of devotional songs, gongs, conches, and mrudangs.

According to tradition, the deities will spend the night on their chariots, with all daily rituals performed there. The chariots will be pulled over the next two days.