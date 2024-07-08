Rath Yatra celebrated across Odisha with grandeur, devotion

BARIPADA: In Baripada, devotees from various places thronged the Haribaldev Jew temple on Sunday morning to witness the Nabajaubana Besha of the Trinity.
The Netra Utsav, a religious ritual, was performed by the servitors on Saturday. The Trinity was adorned with gold ornaments in the Suna Besha, and traditional rituals began at around 10 am.
Senior servitor Jayanta Tripathy explained that the Nabajaubana Besha Darshan signifies the rejuvenated youth of the deities after their recovery from the Snana Purnima bath.
As per tradition, Maharaja Praveen Chandra Bhanjdeo performed the ceremonial sweeping of the three chariots before the pahandi procession at 4.30 pm. The deities were then placed on their respective chariots amid the vibrant sounds of devotional songs, gongs, conches, and mrudangs.
According to tradition, the deities will spend the night on their chariots, with all daily rituals performed there. The chariots will be pulled over the next two days.
The 13-day Baripada Rath Yatra is unique, with the chariot of Lord Balabhadra traditionally reaching the Gundicha temple on the first day. The chariot of Devi Subhadra, pulled by women, stops halfway at the Baripada town police station. On the second day, women complete pulling Devi Subhadra’s chariot to the Gundicha temple, followed by Lord Jagannath’s chariot, which reaches the Mausima temple after the evening pahandi.
Mayurbhanj SP S Sushree reported that extensive security arrangements, including CCTV installations and traffic management, have been implemented to ensure the smooth conduct of the 13-day Rath Yatra in Baripada. Vehicles were restricted on the Grand Road to facilitate the festivities.
Thousands witness yatra at Keonjhar
The Sri Gundicha Rath Yatra of the renowned Sri Baladevjew temple in Keonjhar was conducted peacefully on Sunday, attracting thousands of devotees. The day was marked by Netrostav, Ubhayatra, Nabajoubana Besha, and the Rath Yatra. Due to the elaborate niti (rituals), the chariot procession did not commence until the afternoon, causing the Rath to halt in front of the Sri Baladevjew Temple. Thousands of devotees from within and outside the district participated in this 400-year-old tradition. The ‘pahandi’ of the deities began at 4.30 pm, with the deities being taken onto the chariot, known as the world’s largest Nandighosha chariot, standing at 75-feet-tall with 16 massive wheels of 8 feet each. By 5 am, following the completion of rituals, ‘pahandi’ commenced, ending by 5.30 pm. Under the direct supervision of Keonjhar district magistrate Vishal Singh and SP Nitin Kushalkar the event was held smoothly.