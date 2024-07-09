Cams start monitoring safety violations on NHs in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR : Transport department’s command control centre equipped with latest technology became operational in the capital city from July 1.

The new facility is set up on the premises of RTO-II office in Bhubaneswar. The intelligent enforcement management system (IEMS) launched on Sunday is being operated from the control centre here.

“The old command control centre was earlier operational at RTO-I office in Bhubaneswar. We started detecting traffic violations and issuing e-challans from the new facility after IEMS was launched,” said joint commissioner, Transport, Pradeep Kumar Mohanty.

In the first phase, IEMS has covered 548 kilometre of state and national highways across Odisha. An expenditure of Rs 88 crore has been earmarked for the project for the next five years. As part of the initiative, at least seven gantries equipped with advanced cameras have been set up on stretches between Panikoili to Rameshwar, Cuttack to Paradip, Bhubaneswar to Puri, Puri to Konark, Konark to Pipili, Balangir to Turekela and others.

The system will monitor various violations like over-speeding, driving on the wrong side, triple riding, riding without wearing helmets and others. “IEMS will detect violations and automatically forward the information to the e-challan section. STA officials will then issue e-challans manually against the violators,” said Mohanty.

Sources said e-challans will be issued manually as there can be instances when an ambulance is over-speeding due to an emergency or police vehicles are found to be chasing some anti-socials.

IEMS will also capture the registration numbers of such ambulances and police vehicles for which STA officials will examine the e-challan section manually before initiating action against the violators, they said.

Earlier, CCTV cameras were installed at 21 locations between Panikoili and Rameshwar in Khurda district. The Transport department noticed there was at least 40 per cent decline in road accidents after the cameras were installed.

Enforcement System