Chariot journey delayed as wheel cracks stall Baladevjew Temple procession

KENDRAPARA : Four of the 14 wheels of the 65-feet long chariot ‘Bramahataladhawaja’ chariot of the ancient Baladevjew temple in Kendrapara, developed cracks on Monday, causing the chariot to stop after moving a few metres from the shrine.

While hundreds of devotees attempted to pull the chariot towards Mausi Maa temple on Monday, spokes of several wheels broke. The chariot could not be moved further as it took about four hours to repair the damaged wheels.

Devotees are now expected to pull the chariot on Tuesday. Engineers are working to repair the wheels and lift the Rath using machinery, said Balabhadra Patri, executive officer of the Baladevjew temple.

Priest Pravat Suar attributed the wheel cracks to poor construction, citing the use of old timber. “The journey of the chariot has already been delayed for two days. We hope the chariot will reach the temple on Tuesday,” said another priest, Jagannath Dash. The failure to evict encroachers around the Baladevjew temple has also impeded the chariot’s smooth travel.

Another priest Ramachandra Mishra however attributed the cracks to the inexperience of the chariot driver, who, he alleged, moved it in the wrong direction.