Man arrested for allegedly killing wife in Bargarh district, Odisha

BARGARH : Police on Monday arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife in Kendbahal village within Sohela police limits of Bargarh district.

While the victim was identified as Sharmila Suna (23), the accused is Gajanan Suna (27). The couple was married for last over five years and had three kids.

As per sources, the couple had been quarrelling frequently in the recent past. On Sunday, Sharmila and Gajanan yet again got into an argument over some reason and went to sleep after it was over. A few hours later, when the family woke up, they found Sharmila hanging from a saree. They rushed her Sohela community health centre where doctors declared her brought dead.

Subsequently, Sohela police intimated Sharmila’s family who alleged their daughter had been killed and registered a murder complaint against Gajanan. While Sharmila’s body bore few marks and bruises around her neck, it was sent for postmortem.

Padampur SDPO BB Bhoi said, “The accused was forwarded to court in the afternoon. However, the matter is under investigation. The actual cause can be ascertained after we receive the postmortem report. The couple had some marital dispute but no extra marital angle has been ascertained till now.”