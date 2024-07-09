Odisha's Kolab dam water supply eases pressure on Jeypore farmers amid erratic rainfall

JEYPORE : Amidst struggles due to erratic monsoon rains, farmers in the Jeypore sub-division have heaved a sigh of relief as the Upper Kolab authorities commenced water supply from the dam reservoir on Monday, covering irrigation for approximately 42,500 hectare of land.

Sources said farmers in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borigumma and Kundra have been facing challenges in land cultivation and paddy seed sowing for kharif season due to erratic monsoon. With only five rain days suitable for cultivation recorded between June 15 and now, the farming community has been under pressure.

This year, lack of consistent rainfall has delayed the sowing process, with only 20 per cent of cultivation completed, compared to the usual 45-50 per cent by early July.

On Monday, Upper Kolab authorities began supplying irrigation water to the main canal, providing much-needed relief to farmers and enabling them to progress with their cultivation activities. Official sources reported that irrigation water will be distributed through nine systems, ensuring that water reaches all tail points within five to six days. The reservoir level of the Kolab Dam stands at 849.29 metre, which is sufficient to support kharif cultivation for the next two months, even without additional rainfall.

“The farmers should not worry about the rain deficit in Kolab ayacut areas as we have a good reservoir level to meet the water demand, and we anticipate continuous rainfall in the coming days,” assured a engineer in- charge of Kolab Dam reservoir.