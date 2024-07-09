President Murmu calls for unified action to fight climate change

BHUBANESWAR : President Droupadi Murmu on Monday expressed concern over global warming and climate change, advocating for both governmental and individual action in protecting and conserving the environment.

Murmu, who is on a four-day visit to Odisha, spent some quality time at the sea beach in Puri in the morning. Sharing her thoughts on being in close commune with nature on her social media handle ‘X’, she said the gentle wind, the roar of the waves and the immense expanse of water on Puri shoreline was a meditative experience for her.

“There are places that bring us in closer touch with the essence of life and remind us that we are part of nature,” the President said adding, in the hustle and bustle of the daily grind, people often lose their connection with mother nature.

She, however, expressed concern over the fact that humankind has been exploiting nature to accomplish its short-term goals. “The result is for all to see. Global warming is leading to a rise in global sea levels, threatening to submerge coastal areas. The oceans and the rich variety of flora and fauna found there have suffered heavily due to different kinds of pollution,” the President wrote.

Shedding light on the recent heatwave that occurred in many parts of India this year, Murmu said the extreme weather events have become more frequent around the globe in recent years. “The situation is projected to be far worse in the decades to come,” she warned.

She advocated for a two-pronged strategy to protect and conserve the environment - one; broader steps from governments and international organisations, and second; smaller local steps that we can take as citizens. She urged citizens to do their bit, individually and locally, for the sake of a better tomorrow. “We owe it to our children,” she reminded.

Penning her thoughts on taking part in the grand Rath Yatra at Puri on Sunday, she said the experience offered her profound inner peace. “And I am not alone in having such an experience; all of us can feel that way when we encounter something that is far larger than us, that sustains us and that makes our lives meaningful,” she wrote.

Later in the day, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the ‘Divine Retreat Centre’ of the Brahma Kumaris and launched ‘Lifestyle for Sustainability’ campaign at Haridamada village near Bhubaneswar. She also visited the Khandagiri and Udaygiri caves and interacted with students of Utkal University of Culture and BK College of Art and Crafts.