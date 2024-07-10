800 schools to be upgraded under PM SHRI in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 800 schools of the state will be developed into PM SHRI Schools (PM Schools for Rising India) in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The MoU was signed between Union Minister of state for Education Jayant Singh Chaudhury and commissioner-cum secretary of state School and Mass Education department Aswathy S on Tuesday.

The PM SHRI schools are NEP-2020 exemplar schools. Two schools in every block and urban areas of the state will be developed into PM SHRI schools and these educational institutions will reflect the curriculum that has been recommended in the NEP-2020. The initiative aims to enhance the infrastructure and quality of existing schools under Central and state governments, local bodies, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, and Navodaya School Society.

Earlier, addressing the review meeting of the department of School Education and Literacy with different states and union territories, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said implementation of NEP in its entirety, large-scale use of technology and improving learning outcomes remains central to transforming Bharat into a knowledge superpower and enabling equitable and inclusive access to quality education.

A rooted, futuristic, multilingual and 21st century education is a collective responsibility. He said both state and the Centre have to work as a team to strengthen the education ecosystem as well as replicate and amplify best practices from across all states/UTs.

A release by the Ministry of Education stated that the PM SHRI Schools will serve as model institutes for the other schools in the state and encapsulate the spirit of NEP-2020.