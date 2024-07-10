Deogarh fisherman dies in dynamite explosion

DEOGARH : In a horrifying incident, a fisherman allegedly died due to dynamite blast while fishing in Rengali reservoir in Bhulkabahal village near Kundeigola police station in the district on Tuesday. Two other fishermen accompanying him had a narrow escape.

The deceased has been identified as Khyamanidhi Dibar (50) from Asanali village.

According to reports, the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when three fishermen went to Rengali Dam in Deogarh for fishing. While they were trying to catch fish by blasting dynamite in the water body, the bomb exploded prematurely before falling in the water.

As a result, the boat capsized. While Khyamanidhi died on the spot, the two other fishermen managed to swim to the bank and rushed to ask for help from the villagers of Bhulkabahal village.

Subsequently, fire tenders reached the spot and recovered Khyamanidhi’s body. Later, the body was sent to DHH for postmortem.

In the meantime, a confusion surfaced over the police jurisdiction under which the incident took place as staff of both Kundeigola and Barkote police station reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

Police sources informed that, both the PS staff are investigating into the matter for the time being. The actual area will be determined on Wednesday. The cause of death is also not clear yet. While dynamite blast is being suspected to be the cause on the basis of the statement of two other fishermen, the actual reason can be ascertained after the postmortem report is received, they added.