Jajpur Government Medical College and Hospital receives NMC approval

BHUBANESWAR: One more medical college in the state has got the nod of National Medical Commission (NMC) for 50 MBBS seats, taking the total number of government medical colleges to 12 and seats to 1,600.

The Government Medical College and Hospital, Jajpur has received the approval for starting admission of students from the 2024-25 academic session. The letter of permission (LoP) has been issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC). This is the 12th government MCH in the state and first to be operational this year.

Additional director of medical education and training Dr Umakanta Satpathy said the approval has been received for 50 seats initially and will gradually be upgraded to 100 seats.

“The infrastructure is ready. The MCH authorities will soon start the process for admitting the first batch of students through NEET this academic session,” he said.

Built at a cost of over Rs 400 crore at Ankula on the outskirts of Jajpur, the MCH has been named as Jajati Keshari medical college and hospital.

While 125 faculty members including professors, associate professors, assistant professors, senior residents and tutors have already joined the MCH, the existing 420-bed district headquarters hospital will be used as teaching hospital.