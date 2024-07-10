JSP to establish world’s largest steel plant in Angul by 2030: Naveen Jindal

BHUBANESWAR: Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) will set up the world’s largest steel plant in Angul by 2030, chairman Naveen Jindal said on Tuesday.

“JSP is working on the expansion of its Angul steel making facility and will achieve 12-MTPA capacity from the current capacity of 6-MTPA by next year. We will build the world’s largest steel plant in Angul in the next six years,” Jindal told mediapersons after a meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

A delegation of the Indian Steel Association (ISA) led by the Lok Sabha MP and chairman of JSP met the chief minister. The delegation, which included all major steel makers of Odisha, congratulated the chief minister and expressed optimism about the future of the steel industry under the new government.

During the meeting, Jindal discussed Odisha’s leading role in the Indian steel industry due to its rich mineral resources and strategic geographical location. He emphasised on the importance of green energy and sustainable practices in the steel sector.

The delegation also discussed potential opportunities for further expansion of the steel industry and manufacturing of special grade steel and green steel, which will also contribute to the state’s economic development. The industry leaders stressed the need for infrastructure growth and sustainable projects like slurry pipelines to boost the sector in the state.

“JSP is committed to Odisha’s industrial and economic development and will work in partnership with the government to achieve that goal,” he said.

Jindal also visited CV Raman Global University, Gram Tarang project of Centurion University and the World Skill Centre in the city to understand the new horizons of advanced skilling programmes and the scope of collaboration between industries and such skilling centres.

“The rest of India can learn a lot from Odisha. The skilling centres are running excellent skill development initiatives that can empower our youth,” he added.