Monsoon showers attract large flock of birds in Odisha

KENDRAPARA : Monsoon showers have breathed new life into Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district, as large numbers of resident birds have begun nesting in the mangrove trees.

“Large numbers of birds have already stepped up their nesting activities at Mathadia forest, Durgaprasaddia, and Laxmiprasaddiha forest within the park during the monsoon season. More than 10 species of resident birds have arrived in these areas for laying eggs,” said assistant conservator of forests (ACF) of the park Manas Das.

The nesting birds include the Open-billed stork, Little Cormorant, Median Egret, Large Egret, Purple Heron, Grey Heron, Darter, White Ibis and Cattle Egret.

Observing these birds as they build and mend nests, collect green branches, lay eggs, incubate, hatch and feed their fledglings is a sight to behold. Visitors can also witness newborns emerging from their nests and see non-breeding birds foraging for food in large flocks.

“In the monsoon season, local birds arrive in Bhitarkanika to lay eggs. In winter, migratory birds come to avoid the harsh winter conditions beyond the Himalayas,” added Das. The rich avifauna of Bhitarkanika’s mangrove forests is attributed to the structural diversity of habitat conditions, he added.