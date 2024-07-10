Odisha: Missing student yet to be traced in Tapang quarry

BHUBANESWAR : Rescue teams found no trace of the student who went missing while attempting to save his friend from drowning in a water-filled stone quarry despite an extensive search operation at Tapang area of Khurda on Tuesday.

A joint team of 12 fire services and six Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel continued the search operation at the site for at least 12 hours on the second day. The under water search operation that began at around 7 am continued till 7 pm, fire officer Minaketan Behera said.

However, despite extensive search, the team failed to trace the missing student and postponed the search to the next morning. “The uneven depth of the quarry is making it extremely challenging for the rescue team in carrying out the underwater search. The operation will resume again on Wednesday morning,” Behera said.

The physiotherapy student had jumped to save his friend on Monday afternoon. The incident happened when he and his friends were reportedly shooting videos at the unsafe quarry which has been closed since eight years.