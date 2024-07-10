Odisha: OPD service for super-speciality departments in VIMSAR by month-end

SAMBALPUR : The authorities of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla have decided to start OPD services for its super-speciality departments by the end of this month.

VIMSAR’s super-specialty wing, the building of which is yet to be made operational, comprises nine departments - five new and four existing ones. The new departments of gastroenterology, endocrinology, clinical haematology, plastic surgery, paediatric surgery and the existing nephrology, urology, neurology and neurosurgery will operate from the super-specialty building.

Director of VIMSAR Bhabagrahi Rath said apart from the doctors of existing departments, new appointments for plastic surgery and paediatric surgery have been completed. “As we have adequate staff for majority of the super-specialty departments, the OPD services can be started with the existing infrastructure. Work on the new building is in the final stage and hence, we can gradually start shifting indoor facilities in a phased manner in a few months,” he said.

Official sources said the government has already approved the appointment of one professor, associate professor, assistant professor and a senior resident for each of the new super-specialty department. Besides, nurses, attendants and other staff will be diverted from the existing workforce. However, appointment of doctors will take some time.

The super-specialty departments will operate from the new five-storey building which has been developed on the hospital premises at a cost of Rs 78 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. The existing departments will also be upgraded in the new building which will accommodate 60 ICU beds and 180 general beds.

Rath said, “Installation of all the necessary equipment is underway in the new building. Similarly, allotment of furniture and logistics is underway. We have informed the state authorities about the progress. We will decide the inauguration date and make the building functional once all the works are completed.”

VIMSAR caters to the healthcare needs of at least 10 districts of western Odisha besides Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. Once the super-speciality wing of the hospital becomes functional, patients across the region besides the neighbouring states will be benefitted. Moreover, the newly-added ICU beds will also solve the critical care needs of the institution, said a doctor of VIMSAR.