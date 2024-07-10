Rooftop solar units up to 10 kW in Odisha don’t need feasibility nod

BHUBANESWAR: In a move to give a push to implementation of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bilji Yojana by simplifying processes in the state, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has exempted households from obtaining technical feasibility approval from power distribution companies for installation of rooftop solar (RTS) system up to 10 kW capacity.

This decision communicated by the OERC to TPCODL, TPWODL, TPSODL and TPNODL aligns with the recent amendments to the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2024 issued by the central government. Under the new guidelines, applications for smaller systems that are complete in all respects will be accepted automatically.

“I am directed to intimate you that in line with the Rules 7(A) of the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2024, the applications for rooftop solar photovoltaic systems up top 10 kW capacity, complete in all respects shall be deemed to have been accepted with requiring technical feasibility study,” said the OERC communication to the discoms.

The commission further said, “Any commensurate enhancement of the sanctioned load of the consumer, as may be required, shall be carried out by the distribution licensee and it shall supercede all our previous directions in this regard.”

Sources in OERC said that the amendments have been made in the Rules to facilitate faster installation and enhance the ease of setting up rooftop solar PV systems at the premises of prosumers.

Changes in the rules were required after receiving large number of complaints from applicants about the difficulties they encountered in complying with requirements of the discoms during feasibility study and approval, the sources added.

Apart from allowing exemption for technical feasibility study for systems up to 10 kW capacity, timeline for completing the feasibility study for higher capacity systems has been reduced from 20 days to 15 days. Further, in case the study is not completed within the stipulated time, the approval will be deemed to have been given, the sources maintained.

Additionally, it has now been mandated that the distribution system strengthening necessary for rooftop solar PV systems up to 5 kW capacity will be done by the distribution company at its own cost. The timeline for the distribution licensee to commission RTS PV systems has also been reduced from 30 days to 15 days.