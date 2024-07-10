Woman attempts to stop CM Majhi’s convoy over ‘long traffic blockade’

BHUBANESWAR: A woman attempted to stop the convoy of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Rasulgarh square here on Tuesday.

The police had stopped vehicular movement between Rasulgarh and Vani Vihar for sometime to give passage to the chief minister’s carcade which was returning from VSS Nagar after attending a programme.

Allegedly peeved over getting stuck in the traffic due to the blockade for CM’s movement, the woman went past the security cordon and walked to the middle of the road at Rasulgarh square causing a flutter. She allegedly stopped the route clearance vehicle of police leading the chief minister’s motorcade and sought to know from police the reason behind the traffic blockade.