Odisha: Cabinet okays Rs 200 crore corpus fund, merit list of 18k teacher candidates

BHUBANESWAR: The second cabinet meeting of the BJP government, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Wednesday approved five proposals including a special corpus fund of Rs 200 crore for a bouquet of initiatives to restore and promote ‘Odisa Asmita’.

It also approved the proposal of the School and Mass Education department for the release of a merit list of 18,788 aspirants for appointment as junior teachers (schematic).

Briefing media persons after the meeting, the chief minister said the corpus fund will be used to preserve and promote art, culture and heritage of the state.

“It will be utilised for establishment of Odisha Asmita Bhawan, Odia Translation Academy, world-class palm leaf manuscript museum and development of Paika Rebellion memorial,” Majhi said. Besides, e-libraries across the districts and international recognition for Bali Yatra will also be funded under it.

The chief minister said efforts will be made to set up Odia chair in universities of national and international repute, while financial assistance will be provided for training in Odissi dance and music and other artistes. Launching of Kalakar Gourav Nidhi scheme for promotion of art and culture, and development of a cultural troupe management system will also be part of the initiatives, he added. The Odia Language, Literature and Culture department has been directed to prepare a detailed guideline. A committee comprising experts will be formed for the same. The corpus fund will be increased in future as per requirement, he added.