Odisha: Cabinet okays Rs 200 crore corpus fund, merit list of 18k teacher candidates

BHUBANESWAR: The second cabinet meeting of the BJP government, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Wednesday approved five proposals including a special corpus fund of Rs 200 crore for a bouquet of initiatives to restore and promote ‘Odisa Asmita’.
It also approved the proposal of the School and Mass Education department for the release of a merit list of 18,788 aspirants for appointment as junior teachers (schematic).
Briefing media persons after the meeting, the chief minister said the corpus fund will be used to preserve and promote art, culture and heritage of the state.
“It will be utilised for establishment of Odisha Asmita Bhawan, Odia Translation Academy, world-class palm leaf manuscript museum and development of Paika Rebellion memorial,” Majhi said. Besides, e-libraries across the districts and international recognition for Bali Yatra will also be funded under it.
The chief minister said efforts will be made to set up Odia chair in universities of national and international repute, while financial assistance will be provided for training in Odissi dance and music and other artistes. Launching of Kalakar Gourav Nidhi scheme for promotion of art and culture, and development of a cultural troupe management system will also be part of the initiatives, he added. The Odia Language, Literature and Culture department has been directed to prepare a detailed guideline. A committee comprising experts will be formed for the same. The corpus fund will be increased in future as per requirement, he added.
About the appointment of junior teachers, Majhi said the Odisha School Education Program Authority (OSEPA) had issued a notification for appointment into 20,000 posts. The Orissa High Court had given direction to prepare a merit list based on a computer-based test.
The three-hour-long state cabinet meeting also approved the proposal of the Labour and Employee’s State Insurance department for increasing the minimum wage for unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled categories from Rs 352 to Rs 450, Rs 392 to Rs 500, Rs 442 to Rs 550 and Rs 502 to Rs 600 respectively.
The chief minister said his government has decided to revive 2,065 non-functional lift irrigation (LI) projects and strengthen 10,152 old ones with an estimated Rs 1084.38 crore over five years starting this fiscal.
Apart from creating additional irrigation potential for 59,292 hectare agricultural land, strengthening of the old LIs will consolidate irrigation facilities for more than 2.26 lakh hectare. The cabinet approved financial expenditure for Rs 1,084.38 crore out of the state’s own sources in the next five years.
The chief minister further said all eligible farmers of the state will be included under PM-Kisan. Around 6 lakh farmers who were denied the benefits will stand to gain.