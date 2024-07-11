Odisha: Government-run college faces dust, noise pollution for last 8 years

ROURKELA: FOR last eight years, the campus of state government-run Utkalmani Gopabandhu Institute of Engineering (UGIE), a diploma engineering college at Jail Road in Rourkela, has been facing intrusion, dust and noise pollution as local authorities have look away.

The reason for the mess is a concrete batch mix plant that is operated unauthorisedly from within the campus by various construction firms much to the anguish of UGIE employees and students including hostel inmates, both boys and girls.

Amid growing resentment, UGIE principal Pragati Das recently sought the help of the RN Pali police to address the issue. Reliable sources said the plant has encroached the southern side of the campus. It was made operational in 2016 by Brahmani Engicon Pvt Ltd (BEPL) for construction of a road over bridge (ROB) over STI level-crossing before Jagannath Traders took over the project.

Social activist Biren Senapati said after completion of the ROB project in February 2019, the BEPL continued with the illegal occupation till early 2020 when public protest forced it to leave. Later Jagannath Traders took possession of the site in late 2020 with the tacit support of the city administration for supplying material for construction of the Birsa Munda Hockey International Stadium at Chhend Colony.