Three-member panel to probe Lord Balabhadra idol fall during Rath yatra

PURI/BHUBANESWAR: The Shree Jagannath Temple managing committee on Wednesday constituted a three-member panel to inquire into the reasons that led to the slipping of Lord Balabhadra on the ‘charamala’ of the chariot during ‘Adapa Bije Pahandi’ on Tuesday.

The incident was discussed at the managing committee meeting which was chaired by Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb. The committee, comprising an additional district magistrate, temple administrator (development) and a deputy superintendent rank officer, will submit its report to the managing committee within 10 days after Niladri Bije.

“The committee will examine the drone footage and videos of the Pahandi to identify if all the persons present on the chariot at that time were designated sevayats or outsiders,” said the chief administrator of the temple Vir Vikram Yadav.

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb said Tuesday’s incident has left all Odias shocked and disturbed.

“Such an incident had never been seen in the past. The three-member committee will examine why and under what circumstances this happened. The temple administration has been asked to take steps to prevent such incidents during the upcoming Bahuda and Niladri Bije,” he said.