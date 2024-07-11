Water released from Indravati reservoir for kharif season

BHAWANIPATNA: Indravati project authorities on Wednesday released water in the left, right and lift canal systems for the current kharif season.

It will help in irrigating 1,18,041 hectares land in 393 villages for the current kharif season. While 57,629 hectare will be irrigated with water from the right canal, 34,080 hectares will be irrigated from the left canal and 25,846 hectares from the lift canal.

On the day, 10 cubic metre of water was released in left canal and five cubic metre each in right and lift canal each. Farmers have been advised to use the water judiciously in view of inadequate rain in the catchment area of the Indravati reservoir.

The present water level of the Indravati reservoir remains a matter of concern. Against its maximum reservoir capacity of 642 metre, the level of water in the reservoir is 627.39 metres. Last year during this time, the water level was 629 metre. Inadequate rain in the catchment area so far, use of water for rabi season and power generation has depleted the water level in the reservoir.

For the current kharif season, tentatively out of 3,83,721 hectares under crop area, 1,76,161 hectares will be covered under paddy, 13,304 under maize, 70,475 under pulses, 12,513 under oil seeds, 72,097 hectares under cotton and the rest under vegetables and other crops.

Out of the total cropping area, 2,63,107 hectares of land will receive water from different forms of irrigation.