Fakir Mohan University celebrates 26th foundation day

BALSORE: Fakir Mohan University celebrated its 26th foundation day on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, former union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi highlighted the pivotal role of Fakir Mohan Senapati in the field of Odia literature. Odisha or Utkal calls him ‘Byasa Kabi’ for his unparalleled skills in Odia literature. His short stories are immensely pleasurable and heart touching, Sarangi said.

The minister said Fakir Mohan Senapati’s biography is an example for the literary world and students of this generation must carry his legacy forward. Knowledge acquisition and development of basic creativity require students to carry out their responsibilities as complete citizens. He said a strong nation can be built if education focuses on character development and reform.

“The ideology of Byasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Senapati inspired me and I am one of his followers,” Sarangi said while encouraging students not only gain knowledge from textbooks but also build a good character.

The university felicitated president of Sahitya Adademy Madhav Kaushik with Fakir Mohan National Literary Award-2024. The Vyasa Gourab Samman-2024 was conferredon Hemendra Mohapatra. Similarly, Fakir Mohan Viswavidyalaya Yuva Galpika -2024 award sponsored by eminent writer Kabita Barik, was given to Lopamundra Mishra.

A mega blood donation camp and inter-university football tournament were organised by the university to mark the occasion. Vice-chancellor Prof Santosh Kumar Tripathy, registrar Kukumina Das, former vice-chancellor of the university Prof Sibaprasad Adhikari, PG Council chairperson Prof Bhaskar Behera and development officer Prof Pabitramohan Nayak along with staff and students attended the event.