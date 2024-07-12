House help files torture case against actor Riya Dey, hubby

CUTTACK: Trouble has mounted for Ollywood actress Riya Dey and her husband Sunil Dalei after their domestic help filed a police complaint alleging that the couple tortured her physically and mentally.

The woman, who claimed she was rescued from a locked up house on July 8 by a local social activist, filed a complaint with Chandrasekharpur police on Wednesday alleging the couple abused and beat her repeatedly in an inebriated condition.

As per sources, the complainant is a resident of Chandrasekharpur in Bhubaneswar and has been working as a house help at Riya’s house in Bidanasi since the last one and a half years.

The woman further alleged Riya and her husband locked her up in their house for two to three days at a stretch as they went out for work. They also allegedly prevented her from going to her house. Since the incident occurred in Bidanasi locality, the case has been transferred to Bidanasi police, sources said.

Meanwhile, neither Riya nor her husband could be reached for a comment on the matter. Additional DCP Anil Mishra said a case has been registered and investigation is underway.

“We are yet to ascertain the age of the victim. However, as per the missing complaint filed by the actress’ husband regarding the victim on July 8, her age as per her Aadhaar card is 20 years,” he said adding, further action could be taken after recording the complainant’s statement and age proof.