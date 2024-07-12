Odisha girl jumps into Mahanadi, body found

JAGATSINGHPUR: Hours after a girl jumped into Mahanadi river, her body was retrieved by rescue teams on Thursday

Sources said that the girl had arrived on the bank of the river on a motorcycle with a young man at Tartol in Kolar panchayat. After the youth left the spot, the girl jumped into the river at around 10 am. A few school students saw her jumping into the river and raised an alarm. Soon, locals along with fire personnel rushed to the spot.

The fire department deployed a boat with six personnel, but the vessel encountered technical issues, causing a two to three-hour delay in the search operation.

Later, another boat was brought in by the local fire unit and after an eight-hour effort, the rescue team recovered the body of the girl from the river, approximately 20 to 30 metres from the spot where she jumped. The depth of water at the spot is around 30 to 40 feet.

Nobody has yet come forward to file a missing complaint or identify the deceased. Police have seized the body and sent it to Jagatsinghpur hospital for a postmortem. The identity of the girl is still unknown. Tirtol fire station officer Subash Chandra Bhol said, “The victim has not yet been identified by anyone. She appears to be around 17 years old. She was wearing plain clothes and not the uniform of any educational institution. Despite the technical issues with one boat, our team continued the search operation for eight hours and recovered her body in the evening.”

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)