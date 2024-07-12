Rain deficit, canal water release delay hinder kharif cultivation in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Farmers of Cuttack district are a worried lot as they are unable to move forward with the kharif paddy cultivation process due to inadequate rainfall. This apart, delay in release of water into canals for irrigation have added to their woes.

As per sources, farmers of the district have already prepared paddy saplings but are unable to initiate their transplantation into fields due to scarcity of rainfall in the district this year. Though the saplings have already grown up to 18 to 20 cm in height, farmers complain they are not able to commence transplantation as the process requires that the paddy fields be soaked in water.

“We are worried as the paddy saplings are now drying up in absence of rain. We are having to lift water from ponds and nearby water bodies in pots and pitchers to save them,” farmers said demanding that water from canals be released so that they can go ahead with the transplantation process.

Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Ashok Kumar Kar said the target was set for cultivating paddy on 1.23 lakh hectare land this year. “However, the district has so far received just 73.45 mm rainfall this year as against 347.6 mm normally recorded in July. This comes to around 12 per cent deficit in rainfall which is hindering the transplantation process,” he added.

Meanwhile, superintending engineers, Irrigation, Jagatpur North division Sandip Kumar and Jagatpur South division Rajesh Mohanty informed water will be released in Kendrapara, Pattamundai and Taladanda main canals on July 15.

Farmers, however, pointed out that for smooth release of water, the branch canals must be cleaned as they are filled with bushes and garbage. “Releasing water in main canals will not serve the purpose unless the branch canals are cleaned and made fit for carrying water,” they said.