BJD, Congress demand arrest of Governor's son for assaulting government officer in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The Opposition BJD and Congress on Saturday demanded immediate arrest of Governor Raghubar Das’ son Lalit Kumar and four others for allegedly assaulting an assistant section officer (ASO) of the state government for not sending a luxury car to pick them up from the railway station.

ASO Baikunthnath Pradhan was allegedly thrashed, punched and kicked by Kumar, his two PSOs and as many friends at Puri Raj Bhavan on the night of July 7. He had alleged that they asked him to lick their shoes and spit, and even threatened to kill when he tried to escape.

Describing the assault on a government employee as unfortunate and disgraceful, BJD MLA and former minister Pratap Deb wondered why no action has been taken by the police even several days passed since a complaint was lodged by the ASO.

“The BJP government has been talking tall about rendering justice to people of the state since assuming office. We are unable to understand why the police have not taken any action against the accused so far. How will people have faith in the system when a government employee is denied justice?” he asked.

The BJD leader said since police come under the Home Department and the Chief Minister holds both the Home and General Administration departments, he must come out clear on what action has been taken by the police in the matter. “We would request the CM to ensure justice to the victim and action as per law is initiated without any further delay,” he said.

Former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik also expressed concern over the incident involving the son of the Governor.

“It has been reported that on the night of July 7, he allegedly assaulted Baikuntha Pradhan, an assistant section officer and the Raj Bhawan in-charge at Puri. Despite a formal complaint being filed, no action has been taken yet,” he posted on X and urged the chief minister to order a thorough investigation and ensure that justice is ensured.

Earlier on the day, activists of youth and student wings of Congress staged a demonstration in front of Raj Bhavan here demanding action against the accused. They threatened to gherao the DGP office and intensify their agitation if no action is taken within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Secretariat Service Association (OSSA) has written to the chief minister seeking his intervention in the matter and justice for the ASO at the earliest.

“The attack on Pradhan while rendering his official duty is agonising for the association. The incident by the son of the highest authority of the state is very unfortunate,” the association said in a letter to the CM.

Human rights activists have also moved NHRC, seeking immediate action and police protection for Pradhan. They have demanded adequate compensation for the victim.