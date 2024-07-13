IIM-S training programme for master weavers of W Odisha in local language

SAMBALPUR: Premier B-School, IIM-Sambalpur organised the second edition of a 12-day weekend certificate programme called ‘Small Business Management Training Programme’ for master weavers of western Odisha in association with SIDBI, in a bid to transform and promote businesses while preserving culture and heritage.

The programme conducted under the aegis of Centre for Responsible Business, focused on various subjects including design, digital marketing, GST, financial management, operations and communication skills. Around 25 master weavers are undergoing training to upmarket their products through digital platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon and ONDC.

In his address, director, IIM-Sambalpur, Mahadeo Jaiswal, emphasised the institute’s commitment to acknowledging and supporting India’s indigenous handloom industry. He said, “We believe the textile industry is crucial for India’s development. With an aim to promote marketing and distribution, we took the first step to partner with Flipkart. However, we soon realised that our skilled master weavers and artisans require fundamental business knowledge in areas such as GST and invoicing and marketing to deliver business training. The faculty teaches subjects such as marketing management, financial management, operations and strategy in Odia language. This pioneering effort makes IIM-S the first management institute in India to offer business education in vernacular language, with a specific focus on supporting local enterprises.”

Prof Jaiswal further informed, the curriculum for upcoming training includes instruction on the five Ps of marketing (Product, Price, Place, Promotion, and Place) and exploration of global market trends. “The ultimate objective is to establish a ‘Bunkar Valley,’ akin to Silicon Valley, with a specific emphasis on elevating India’s weaving industry on the global stage,” he added.

National Awardee, Handloom (2015) and World Craft Council Awardee (UNESCO- 2018), Ramkrishna Meher lauded IIM-S for its efforts and said the initiative by the institution has brought significant changes to lives of the weavers and helped preserve the weaving culture, advancing the tradition and empower weavers.

Similarly, National Awardee (1991) and three time UNESCO awardee, Dr Surendra Meher, said, “Along with Sambalpuri sarees, the culture, traditions, and practices of this region are deeply intertwined. No machine can replace the place of weavers in the art of weaving. IIM Sambalpur is playing an integral role in transforming lives of weaver community and safeguarding the rich heritage of Odisha.”