NHRC summons education secretary over student's death due to corporal punishment

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued summons to the secretary of School and Mass Education department to appear in person on July 16 in connection with the death of a student due to corporal punishment in Balasore district.

Acting on a petition filed by rights activist and supreme court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex human rights panel has asked the secretary to produce the required information and documents during the personal appearance.

A copy of the proceedings has been sent to the chief secretary asking him to ensure that the requisite report is submitted to the commission, without any delay. “If the required reports and documents are received before date, the personal attendance of the secretary shall stand dispensed with,” the order stated.

One Sumanta Das (15), a Class-X student of Bansidhar Vidyapitha at Kuligaon under Khantapada police limits in Balasore district, had died after being allegedly beaten up by a teacher at the school on October 7 last year.

The commission had taken cognizance of the complaint and sought an action taken report from the secretary by November. The report has not been submitted in spite of a reminder issued on December 4.