Odisha CM Majhi urges new police officers to render selfless service with integrity

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday encouraged people working in uniform to render selfless service to the people, society and the country with honesty.

Taking the ceremonial salute at the passing out parade of armed police sub-inspectors at the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy, the Chief Minister said those who joined uniform services had to make a lot of sacrifices in their personal life.

“Their uniform symbolises dedication to the service of the nation. A policeman needs to be well-behaved, polite and gentle while dealing with citizens,” he said.

Congratulating 113 armed sub-inspectors who completed their training programme in the police academy and will join duty soon, Majhi said that the parents and family members of these trained police officers deserve respect and admiration as they have allowed their children to serve the people and the state.