Odisha CM Majhi urges new police officers to render selfless service with integrity

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday encouraged people working in uniform to render selfless service to the people, society and the country with honesty.
Taking the ceremonial salute at the passing out parade of armed police sub-inspectors at the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy, the Chief Minister said those who joined uniform services had to make a lot of sacrifices in their personal life.
“Their uniform symbolises dedication to the service of the nation. A policeman needs to be well-behaved, polite and gentle while dealing with citizens,” he said.
Congratulating 113 armed sub-inspectors who completed their training programme in the police academy and will join duty soon, Majhi said that the parents and family members of these trained police officers deserve respect and admiration as they have allowed their children to serve the people and the state.
“Police training teaches you ethics, integrity, commitment, compassion and sensitivity towards human society. I expect all of you to transform yourselves as a hard-working professional police officer,” Majhi said.
Paying tributes to the martyred police personnel who sacrificed their life in the line of duty, the Chief Minister said these police officers must have acquired sufficient professional knowledge, skills and efficiency during their basic training. The same would be very helpful while discharging their daily duty.
“You all have to be mentally prepared to accept tougher challenges from now onwards. The special operation group of the state police is considered one of the best and most advanced security forces in the country to fight against the Maoists. The skills of these officers will make the Odisha police more proud in the anti-Maoist operation,” Majhi said.
Highlighting the success achieved so far by the state police in containing left-wing extremism, the Chief Minister said under the guidance of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the state police have been successfully demonstrating its combat ability. Though Maoist activities and their influence have been restricted to a great extent, there are still challenges.
“I am confident that the police forces will lead the fight against Maoists to a logical conclusion with the strength of their efficiency and take our state from Naxalites,” he added.
Assuring all possible assistance to the police force in the fight against Maoists, the Chief Minister said the state government is fully committed to modernising the police and reforming the police department. The government is aware of the shortage of manpower in the department and will address the problem.
Director General of Police Arun Kumar Sarangi attended the programme and praised the trainee officers for the disciplined way they conducted during Puri Rath Yatra, Hanuman Jayanti at Bhadra and election duty.