Odisha Governor’s son accused of ‘assaulting’ staff, police complaint lodged

BHUBANESWAR: An assistant section officer (ASO) of the state government has accused Governor Raghubar Das’ son Lalit Kumar of assault for sending an ordinary car to fetch him from the railway station to Puri Raj Bhavan on July 7 night.

In his complaint with Puri Beach police station, Baikunthnath Pradhan, the ASO with parliamentary affairs department, alleged he was thrashed by Kumar, his two PSOs and as many friends. He alleged that they asked him to lick their shoes and spit, and even threatened to kill when he tried to escape.

Pradhan, an ex-serviceman, has been deployed at Governor’s Household for last three years. After the incident, he said he lodged a formal complaint with Governor’s principal secretary Saswat Mishra. On his advice, he also met the Governor on Thursday and described the whole incident.

Pradhan’s complaint said at around 11.45 pm on July 7, he was in the office room when Governor’s personal cook Aakash Singh told him that Kumar wanted to meet him. “When I arrived at suite No. 4, they accosted me for not sending two luxury cars to the railway station and started abusing. When I objected, they thrashed me,” he alleged.

The complainant alleged that he ran out of the room and hid behind the annex building but two PSOs of Kumar dragged him to the suite again and started blowing punches on his face, body and twisted his left ankle.

Pradhan said since no action was taken thereafter, he filed a complaint with the police seeking justice. “The IIC kept my complaint but did not register any case. He told me he would take action after consulting with the SP,” Pradhan said. Principal secretary to the Governor and Raj Bhavan PRO did not respond to calls and messages when TNIE reached out for their version.

Pradhan’s wife Sajoja Kumari Pradhan told mediapersons on Friday that there is threat to life of her husband and other family members and sought immediate police action. “We are scared after the incident. We want immediate action in this matter,” she said.