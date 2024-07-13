SOA university and AVNL collaborate for research

BHUBUANESWAR: SOA university on Friday inked a pact with Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL), a unit under Ministry of Defence for joint collaboration in research, consultancy, advisory, education, training and projects.

As per the MoU which will be in force for a period of five years, SOA and AVNL, a Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU), will collaborate in research-based projects with a clear engagement rationale including deliverables outlined.

AVNL will also make campus recruitment of graduates at SOA selecting them for full-time employment or as interns while employees of AVNL can enrol in various degree programmes such as MTech and PhD which are offered by the Institute of Technical Education and Research (ITER), SOA’s faculty of engineering and technology.

Besides, AVNL can join the SOA Centre for Innovation and Incubation (SOA-CII) to leverage the start-up ecosystem and work with the start-up companies collocated with SOA.

The MoU was signed between SOA vice-chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda and director (HR) of AVNL Biswaranjan Pattanaik.