Three killed, 14 injured as bus with pilgrims on board hits truck in Odisha

BARIPADA: Three persons were killed and 14 injured on Saturday after a bus in which they were travelling hit a truck from behind in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said.

The accident took place around 5.30 am on National Highway 18 near Budikhmari Square under the Betanati Police Station limits, when the bus with around 20 pilgrims on board rammed into the commercial vehicle, a senior officer said.

The bus was going towards Gaya from Hyderabad when the accident occurred.

"One of the deceased has been identified as bus driver Uday Singh of Charminar area of Hyderabad," the officer said.

The injured passengers were taken to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada.

Additional District Medical Officer Bijay Kumar Das said the driver died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

Fourteen injured people are under treatment at the medical college, he said.

The truck driver escaped from the spot after the accident, the officer added.