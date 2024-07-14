Odisha: 32 including 18 newborns shifted after fire in hospital

CUTTACK: At least 32 patients including 18 newborn babies were evacuated after a fire broke out at a private hospital and the smoke later spread to another paediatric health facility beside it, here on Saturday afternoon.

As per sources, the fire broke out in the third floor of Radha Raman Hospital at Purighat and the smoke subsequently spread to Trisha Child Care where 18 newborns were undergoing treatment. Both the hospitals are reportedly owned by the same person.

Soon after locals noticed smoke emanating from the building, hospital staff were alerted and three fire tenders pressed to service to douse the blaze. A few patients had to be rescued with the help of a ladder as the entry and exit routes of the hospitals were narrow.

Till reports last came in, while 17 of the rescued patients including three children were shifted to SCB MCH, 15 babies were rushed to Sishu Bhawan for treatment. Of the 15 receiving treatment at Sishu Bhawan, five each are admitted in SNCU, newborn unit and hybrid ICU.

Hospital manager Gyanendra Samal attributed the cause of the blaze to electric short circuit in the third floor of the building. “We began the fire dousing operation using the existing fire extinguishers. In the meantime, the smoke spread to the adjacent building which fire fighting teams cleared using ventilation machines,” Samal said ruling out the spread of fire.