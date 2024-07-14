Rice mill owner kidnapped in Odisha, no ransom demand yet

JEYPORE: In what is believed to be the first such abduction in the district in a decade, owner of a rice mill was kidnapped near Perahandi Chowk within Borigumma police limits on Friday night.

Sources said A Ramesh Patra of Kumuliput, owner of SLVN Modern rice mill in Perahandi was returning home in his car when miscreants who had been following him in another vehicle, intercepted him near Perahandi Chowk at around 8.15 pm. As Patra did not come out of his car, the miscreants broke open the vehicle’s window and kidnapped him. As Patra did no return home, his family filed a missing persons complaint with Borigumma police.

Meanwhile, the miscreants informed Patra’s family of his abduction. Soon police rushed to the spot and nearby police stations were alerted about the miscreants’ car. Sources said special teams have been formed to trace Patra and police teams are conducting raids in different areas in Jeypore and Borrigumma. Patra had not received any threats earlier nor has any ransom demand made yet. Koraput SP Abhinav Sonkar on Saturday visited the spot and directed officers to step up efforts to rescue Patra.

Borigumma SDPO Tapaswini Kanhar said police teams are working tirelessly to ensure Patra’s release under the direct supervision of the SP.