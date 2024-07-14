Ritual delays at Gundicha keep Trinity fasting for hours

PURI: Rituals at the Gundicha temple here were delayed by about two hours on Saturday despite specific instructions from the new chief administrator for servitors to adhere to the schedule. As a result, Gopal Bhog, considered the deities’ breakfast, was offered at 12.30 pm instead of the usual 10.30 am.

‘Sakala Dhupa’ was offered at 2 pm, and extra bhoga cooked by Supakaras were offered to the deities by 3.45 pm, according to the temple bulletin. On Friday, the deities did not have Pahada (closure of sanctum sanctorum doors for sleeping) as rituals were performed consecutively.

Temple PRO Jeetendra Kumar Patnaik attributed the delay to the performance of the Rahas ritual late on Friday night. Large number of devotees visited Gundicha temple to have a close darshan of the deities. Unlike the main temple, where devotees view the deities from Bhittar Katha at a distance from the Garbhagruha door, in Gundicha temple, they can enter the sanctum sanctorum for darshan.

On the day, priests began the daily rituals with Mangal Alati at 8 am, followed by Mailum, Tadap Lagi, Abakash, and Rosa Homa. Devotees were allowed one hour of darshan by 10.55 am, before Gopal Bhog was offered. The temple bulletin stated Navami Darshan would continue until 5 pm on Sunday.