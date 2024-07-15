After lull, monsoon to gather pace this week in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : After a lull phase, monsoon activity is likely to pick up pace in Odisha this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said a cyclonic circulation may form within next four days and enhance rainfall activity in the state.

The national weather forecaster predicted rains at many places from Thursday onwards. “Monsoon’s active phase is expected to begin within next four days and the state is likely to receive widespread rainfall,” said director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty.

Though monsoon conditions are not conducive now, some parts in the state experienced heavy rainfall in the last two days under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Gangetic West Bengal adjoining Jharkhand and Odisha, she said.

In its extended range outlook, the met office said Odisha is likely to receive above normal rainfall between June 12 and 18. The rainfall activity may remain normal from July 19 to 25.

Weather experts said the southwest monsoon over Odisha slipped into a weak phase due to absence of significant rain-producing systems. The state recorded 28 per cent deficit rains between June 1 and July 10.

Balasore district is in the large deficient category as it recorded 62 per cent deficit rains during the period. Sixteen other districts also received below normal rains. Only 13 districts witnessed normal rainfall activity. Odisha normally receives 341.4 mm rainfall in July.

The experts are optimistic that the anticipated weather systems will trigger widespread rains and cover up the rainfall deficit in the state.

