PEO axed for government fund misutilisation in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR : Collector Anupam Saha has suspended panchayat executive officer (PEO) of Baredia panchayat, Biswajit Mallick, for allegedly misappropriating government funds worth Rs 3.38 lakh.

Sources said Mallick had allegedly misappropriated funds sanctioned for Baredia panchayat in Biridi block under 15th finance commission and fifth state finance commission for implementation of various projects.

The provision requires preparing bills for projects, which must be countersigned by a junior engineer and then passed by the BDO concerned.

The final sanctioning of funds can be done after authenticating an OTP which is received on the sarpanch’s cell phone. However, it is alleged Mallick somehow got the OTP by misleading Baredia sarpanch, Manoranjan Bhoi.

After getting to know of Mallick’s deeds, Bhoi, on June 20, had approached the collector, district panchayat officer and Biridi BDO. He stated that Mallick had used the OTP to deposit Rs 3.38 lakh into his bank account. Following the allegation, Saha ordered project director of the District Rural Development Agency and Biridi BDO, Bijay Behera to conduct a probe. After the probe found Mallick guilty, he was suspended by the collector.

Meanwhile, Behera lodged an FIR against Mallick at Biridi police station on Saturday. Biridi IIC Sabyasachi Rout said, “After receiving the allegations from the BDO, police have registered a case under section 316 (5) of BNS. Investigation is on and the accused has not yet been arrested.”