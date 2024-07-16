Odisha government lifts Kutey’s suspension, appoints him, Kant as OSD's in Home department

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday revoked the suspension of IPS officer DS Kutey and posted him as officer on special duty (OSD) in the Home department.

The 1997 batch IPS officer, who was serving as the special secretary in the chief minister’s office (CMO) in the previous BJD government, was suspended by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on May 28 for unduly interfering in ‘conduct of election process’. During the suspension period, Kutey’s headquarters was fixed at the office of the resident commissioner, Odisha in New Delhi.

The action on Kutey by ECI had come three days before the last phase of elections in Odisha, which was held on June 1. The letter of the ECI to then chief electoral officer NB Dhal on May 28 had stated that the action was taken to “curb undue influence on the election machinery and (for) maintaining the level playing field and fairness in the electoral process”.

Along with Kutey, the ECI had also asked another IPS officer Ashis Singh, the then IG, chief minister’s security, to appear before a medical board constituted by director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar not later than May 30. Singh was on a month’s leave on health grounds from May 4. The state government had also appointed Singh as OSD in the Home department on July 11.

Besides, the state government has also transferred and posted resident commissioner of Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi, Ravi Kant, as OSD in the Home department. Special secretary in the Industries department Vishal Gagan has been given additional charge as the resident commissioner until further orders, a notification issued by the Home department said.

With the latest appointments, around five IPS officers have been shifted to the Home department as OSDs in the new government.