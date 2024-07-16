Odisha: Trinity returns home in incident-free 'Bahuda Yatra'

PURI: The holy Trinity’s nine-day vacation at their aunt’s place ended on Monday as Bada Danda witnessed a sea of devotees eager to have a glimpse of the Lords and the rituals associated with the return journey.

The ‘Bahuda Yatra’ passed off incident-free, as the chariots were pulled back to Simhadwar of Shree Jagannath Temple from Gundicha temple, the abode of their aunt.

In the wake of mishap during pahandi of Balabhadra at Gundicha Temple, the administration had taken steps to prevent its reoccurrence. Leaving nothing to chance, the servitors geared up and completed the rituals around one hour ahead of schedule.

The priests on the day performed daily chores of the deities beginning with mangal alati by 7.55 am followed by mailum, tadap lagi, abakash, surya puja, and rosa homa. They dressed the deities in new clothes and offered Gopal Bhog before the pahandi. As per the temple schedule, pahandi was to begin by noon, but started at 10.45 am. It was completed by 12.55 pm against 2.30 pm. The daita servitors prepared the deities for the pahandi by fixing Chhenapatta, Bahutakanta, and Kusumi (body armour) on them. The deities were escorted from the sanctum sanctorum of Gundicha temple in Dhadi Pahandi.

Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb performed the chhera pahanra which began by 2.10 pm and was completed by 3.10 pm. Servitors fixed wooden horses to the chariots and Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra was pulled by devotees at around 3.25 pm. Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra was pulled at 4 pm and Nandighosh by 4.15 pm.

Despite measures by the administration, around three dozen devotees complained of dehydration and respiratory issues and were rushed to the district headquarters hospital.

After arriving at Simhadwar, the Trinity will remain on their respective chariots and offered dry mahaprasad.

Sunabesha will be observed on July 17 followed by Adharpana the next day. The Trinity will enter the main temple in what is called Niladri Bije on the night of July 19.