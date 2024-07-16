Report says Odisha improves in poverty reduction, lags in many areas

BHUBANESWAR: Recording an improved sustainable development goal (SDG) score by 15 points, Odisha has emerged as one of the fast-moving states among 10 others, during 2018 to 2023-24 period.

According to the SDG India Index 2023 released by NITI Aayog recently, Odisha has made substantial improvement in several parameters including ‘No Poverty’ in which the state has jumped from aspirant to front-runner category by scoring 73 points. The overall performance of Odisha has also improved from 61, a performer in 2020-21 to 66, a front-runner in 2023-24.

According to the report, the head count ratio of Odisha as per the multi-dimensional poverty improved from 35.9 per cent to 15.8 per cent. This is below many states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Besides, 99.92 per cent of the persons who demanded employment were provided jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). The report stated that 11.3 per cent of people resided in kutcha houses in the state.

Expressing his happiness over the situation, former chief minister Naveen Patnaik took to X and wrote, “Glad to know that our inclusive policies and effective implementation of welfare initiatives helped Odisha reduce multidimensional poverty as per the SDG INDEX INDIA 23-24. Happy to know that Odisha is the leading state in the country in lifting millions out of poverty.”