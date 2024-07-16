Thousands witness Trinity’s Dwarika Besha in Odisha

BARIPADA: Devotees from various parts of Mayurbhanj district and beyond congregated at the Gundicha temple, also known as Mausima temple, in Baripada on Monday morning to witness the Suna Besha of the Trinity.

After traditional rituals Abakasa and Sakala Dhupa, the servitors of Haribaldev Jew Temple adorned the deities with gold ornaments called Dwarika Besha. A large number of devotees were then allowed darshan of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, Lord Balabhadra, and Lord Sudarshan.

To ensure smooth darshan, the district police organised two rows, one for entry and darshan of the deities and another for exiting the temple. Both male and female police officers were deployed to manage the crowd and ensure orderly conduct of the event.

Plainclothes officers were stationed from the main entry point to the Adapa Mandap to prevent any untoward incident.

Durg Charan Jitbabu, a Parichha, stated that the Dwarika Besha darshan commenced at 9 am. Traditional rituals including Aanal Veti, were performed at 2.30 pm, followed by the Chaka Chhada rituals until 3.30 pm. Prasad was distributed among devotees from 12 pm to 1 pm. The Pahandi of the deities started at 5 pm.

On Sunday, carpenters had repaired the wooden structures of the three chariots, adjusting the seating arrangements, Charamala, Garuda, and Parshwa Deva Devi, in preparation for the Bahuda Yatra.

According to tradition, the deities were carried by servitors in the afternoon to their respective chariots and will remain there overnight before proceeding in Bahuda Yatra on Tuesday. Till then all the rituals of the deities will be conducted on the chariots.