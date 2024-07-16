Youth killed, truck driver injured in road mishap in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A youth was killed and the driver of a truck injured in a road mishap near Kotinada within Aska police limits in Ganjam district on Monday.

Sources said, the victim, Prasant Swain (23) of Laxmanpalli was returning to his village from Berhampur on a motorcycle when the two-wheeler collided with a truck. As Swain fell down from his motorcycle, he was run over by the truck killing him on the spot. The incident led to protests in the area. Soon a police team reached the spot and pacified the locals. While the truck was seized, its driver, who was injured in the mishap was sent to Aska hospital for treatment.

After the driver was released from the hospital, he was taken into police custody. It is believed the mishap was caused due to a tyre burst due to which the driver lost control of the truck and the vehicle collided with Prasant’s motorcycle. Prasant’s body has been sent for autopsy and investigation into the matter is on.