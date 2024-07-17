Deficit rain in more than 50% of Odisha, low pressure areas to bring relief soon

BHUBANESWAR: More than half of the districts in the state have recorded deficit rainfall this monsoon season so far, while there is also a decline in cumulative rainfall by 27 per cent till July 16, informed Met officials on Tuesday.
As per the data by India Meteorological Department (IMD), seasonal cumulative rainfall recorded from June 1 to July 16 is 272.6 mm against its normal value of 370.9 mm.
As many as 16 districts including Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Jajpur, Angul and Sambalpur have experienced deficit rainfall in the range of -59 per cent to -20 per cent from normal showers between June 1 and July 16.
Mayurbhanj district has received 173.8 mm rainfall against the normal average value of 370.9 mm rainfall in this period. Similarly, Bhadrak has received 187.8 mm rainfall, while Sundargarh and Angul have recorded 238 mm and 213 mm rainfall respectively.
The rainfall is severely deficit in Balasore which has recorded 60 per cent departure from the normal during this period. The total rainfall in the district recorded so far is only 159 mm.
The rest 13 districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Boudh and Sonepur, however, have recorded normal rainfall in this period, the IMD data suggested.
While scanty rainfall in these districts has emerged as a major concern for energy, agriculture and irrigation sectors, weather officials said the situation is expected to improve due to the two low pressure systems in Bay of Bengal, one of which has already formed.
Officials said the low pressure area over south Odisha and its neighbourhood now lies over south Chhattisgarh adjoining Vidarbha. The system has helped in intensification of rainfall activities, while another low pressure area is also expected to form over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal on July 19. Accordingly, the meteorological centre has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of the state till July 20.
Met director Manorama Mohanty said the two back-to-back systems are expected to bring down the deficit percentage in the districts. Met sources said the cumulative rainfall which had recorded a departure of 55 per cent from normal in the first week of June has subsequently come down to -31 per cent in July first week and -23 per cent in July second week due to increased rainfall activities.
