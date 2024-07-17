Deficit rain in more than 50% of Odisha, low pressure areas to bring relief soon

BHUBANESWAR: More than half of the districts in the state have recorded deficit rainfall this monsoon season so far, while there is also a decline in cumulative rainfall by 27 per cent till July 16, informed Met officials on Tuesday.

As per the data by India Meteorological Department (IMD), seasonal cumulative rainfall recorded from June 1 to July 16 is 272.6 mm against its normal value of 370.9 mm.

As many as 16 districts including Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Jajpur, Angul and Sambalpur have experienced deficit rainfall in the range of -59 per cent to -20 per cent from normal showers between June 1 and July 16.

Mayurbhanj district has received 173.8 mm rainfall against the normal average value of 370.9 mm rainfall in this period. Similarly, Bhadrak has received 187.8 mm rainfall, while Sundargarh and Angul have recorded 238 mm and 213 mm rainfall respectively.

The rainfall is severely deficit in Balasore which has recorded 60 per cent departure from the normal during this period. The total rainfall in the district recorded so far is only 159 mm.

The rest 13 districts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Boudh and Sonepur, however, have recorded normal rainfall in this period, the IMD data suggested.

While scanty rainfall in these districts has emerged as a major concern for energy, agriculture and irrigation sectors, weather officials said the situation is expected to improve due to the two low pressure systems in Bay of Bengal, one of which has already formed.