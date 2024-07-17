Ministry of Forests raps Odisha government for violations in Puri airport boundary wall construction

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has rapped the Odisha government for constructing a boundary wall on forest land for the proposed international airport at Puri by violating the provisions of the Forest Conservation Act.

Deferring its decision on diversion of forest land for the airport, the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Ministry has sought a detailed report with the names of the erring officials responsible for allowing or not stopping the unauthorised construction in the forest.

The state government had sought the approval of the FAC for diversion of 27.887 hectare of forest land in Sipasarubali and Sandhapur areas under Brahmagiri tehsil for construction of Shree Jagannath International Airport following the recommendation of the regional empowered committee in October last year.

After examination of the area proposed for diversion, the FAC, however, observed that the user agency has already started the construction of boundary wall on the forest as well as non-forest land which is a violation of the provisions of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980.

The expert committee has asked the state government to submit a detailed report indicating the date and time of the commencement of construction of boundary wall along with present status and efforts taken to stop the work.

The chief wildlife warden has been asked to submit comments on the likely impact on the breeding of Olive Ridley turtles.