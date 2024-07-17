Odisha CM orders fresh plan to revive and beautify Daya West canal in Bhubaneshwar

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will work out a fresh plan for restoration and beautification of Daya West canal in the capital city. A direction to this effect was issued by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday.

The chief minister who reviewed the development works of the Housing and Urban Development department at Lok Seba Bhavan here underlined that development of the state capital and its periphery is the need of the hour. He asked officials to work out an advanced plan for the 34-km Daya West canal of which 16 km passes through the city.

A 100-day action plan was discussed during the meeting that included Bhubaneswar metro rail project, Jaga Mission, CRUT, sanitation and urban beautification. Earlier in the day, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra visited different parts of the city including Laxmi Sagar, Chintamaniswar and Nayapalli to review implementation of various projects by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA).

Mayor Sulochana Das, MLA Babu Singh, BMC commissioner Rajesh Pravakar Patil and others accompanied the minister during his visit to these areas.

The minister during his visit also listened to the grievances of locals. Fuming over lax progress of work in Chintamaniswar, some of the locals came down heavily on BMC in presence of the mayor. They alleged that the civic body has not been able to restore the Chintamaniswar pond, originally spread over 22 acre land despite commencement of work way back in 2016. They also raised the issue of poor garbage lifting and sanitation.

The minister directed the municipal commissioner to take immediate measures to address those grievances. Mahapatra said he will also review the issues and problems pertaining to the capital city with the mayor and commissioner and ensure appropriate steps for their early resolution.