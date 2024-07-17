Railways, Sundargarh administration in tug of war over squatters in stalled construction project in Odisha

ROURKELA: In what seems to be a tit-for-tat response, the Sundargarh administration has asked the South Eastern Railway (SER) to provide land and resources for the rehabilitation of squatters instead of seeking protection from police to help remove illegal encroachment for the stalled third-line project.

Sources said for more than five years, the SER had stalled construction of a four-lane project of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) on a stretch of 1,200 metre through its Rourkela Railway Colony. Besides, the SER on December 16 last year had asked the administration to pay Rs.103 crore towards land lease charges and Rs. 7 crore compensation for damage to assets by allowing the road widening work. Many consider the district administration’s latest move as a tit-for-tat response to the SER.

Sources said due to unauthorised slums on railway land, a stretch of around 5.5 km of the third line between Panposh and Rourkela is yet to be completed. A part of the busy Howrah-Mumbai main line of the SER, the third line project holds immense significance as it would cater to the increasingly-growing train traffic volume on the route. While the third line is already in use in other regions, the SER in a stopgap arrangement is using the Birmitrapur-Rourkela line as the third line.