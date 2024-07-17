Third-round UG admissions list released, self-financing seats remain largely vacant in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The department of Higher Education on Tuesday released the merit list for the third round of UG admissions and 44,060 students have been chosen for enrolment into various degree colleges. The admissions will take place from July 18 to 22.

As per reports, the majority of 25,791 students have been selected in Arts stream while 14,332 in Science and 2,880 in Commerce. While the total sanctioned students’ strength in 1,056 degree colleges in the state is 2.74 lakh, 92,351 students took admission in the first phase and only 28,633 in second phase.

If the admission trends are any indication, higher educational institutions offering courses in self-financing mode are witnessing a large number of vacant seats. There are 4,848 seats for subjects offered in self-financing mode in state’s degree colleges of which 3,385 seats are vacant.

Consider the case of Kandhamal. The educationally-backward district with a low gross enrolment ratio has 21 degree colleges with a students’ strength of 6,152 seats. Of them, there are 520 seats in total for subjects being offered in self-financing mode. Interestingly, no student has taken admission in these seats so far.

The situation is same in Khurda, Ganjam, Sundargarh and Cuttack. In Ravenshaw University, while there are limited seats available in traditional subjects, the vacancies are mostly in self-financing courses. Ganjam has the highest 860 seats in the stream but only 135 students have taken admission so far. Likewise, 210 students have been admitted against 764 self-financing seats in Khurda.

Current scenario

Of 4,848 seats for subjects in self-financing mode, 3,385 vacant

No takers for self-financing courses in Kandhamal

Situation similar in Khurda, Ganjam, Sundargarh and Cuttack

Ganjam has highest 860 seats of which only 135 students have taken admission

Only 210 of total 764 self-financing seats filled up in Khurda