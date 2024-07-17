Tribal development agency launches FIR against former junior engineer for withholding government records

MALKANGIRI: The ITDA (Integrated Tribal Development Agency) project administrator on Tuesday lodged an FIR with Malkangiri Model police against former junior engineer Laxmidhar Bihari for failing to submit critical government records, including cash records and measurement books, following his transfer from the Malkangiri ITDA in March.

Bihari, who served as a junior engineer in the Malkangiri ITDA from December 2018 until his transfer to the Panchayat Raj and Drinking Water department earlier this year, has only partially returned the records he was responsible for.

According to the FIR filed by the ITDA project administrator, Bihari’s failure to submit the remaining documents has affected the office’s operations.

Project administrator Jayashree said, “Bihari has returned some of the records, but several important documents are still missing. Despite being instructed at least three times to hand over the remaining cash records and measurement books, he has not complied. This situation is hampering our work and placing our engineers and staff in a difficult position.