Upgrade 10 high schools under SSD to HS level: Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday directed the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes Development (SSD) department to upgrade at least 10 out of the 14 high schools to higher secondary schools during the current financial year.

Taking a review of the department at Lok Seba Bhavan, the chief minister said there is an urgent need to upgrade more high schools to check the dropout rate. The directive of the chief minister came after he was informed that the government had already approved upgradation of 14 high schools to higher secondary level but not a single one has been completed yet.

Majhi also instructed officials to take expeditious steps to identify land and obtain necessary clearances from departments concerned for the establishment of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) approved by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The Centre has approved 114 EMRS for the state, of which 32 have become functional and 15 more will be made operational in the current fiscal.

After learning that hostels for primary level students of SSD schools in scheduled areas are in bad shape and need urgent repair and renovation, the chief minister asked the department to prepare a list of such hostels and send an estimate to the government for approval.

He further suggested the department to increase the seats in hostels where students strength has gone up to 100.

The chief minister also emphasised on improving the quality of food for children in the hostels run by the department along with utmost importance to the health and safety of the inmates.

He advised all his ministers and secretaries of all departments to visit schools and hostels regularly and check the management of these institutions.

The meeting also discussed programmes such as Madho Singh Hath Kharcha Yojana, forest land rights, Anwesha, PM Janman scheme, and special development councils. The Madho Singh Hath Kharcha is one of the promises made by the BJP before coming to power. Under the scheme each eligible tribal students will get financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per year.