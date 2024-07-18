In 26 OAVs of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, only four have principals

BARIPADA: The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) in the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district are reportedly facing severe challenges due to inadequate hostel facilities and a shortage of teaching staff. This has affected the education system, causing dissatisfaction among enrolled students and their families.

Despite the government’s initiative to provide quality education to students from poor families in the district, the absence of 22 principals and 65 teachers has hindered the functioning of the 26 OAVs across Mayurbhanj.

Since their inception, these vacancies have persisted, undermining the objective of imparting quality education under the CBSE pattern to the 10,253 students enrolled in these schools.

The state government had envisioned setting up 26 OAVs in the district’s 26 blocks to ensure accessible education for economically disadvantaged students. However, many schools are struggling with inadequate hostel facilities.

Of the 26 OAVs, five—located in Bangiriposi, Shyamakhunta, Moroda, Pasna, and Badasahi—lack 100-seat hostels for girls. Despite repeated appeals from parents to the district administration and state government, construction of the hostels has not yet commenced.

Additionally, not a single boys’ hostel is operational, affecting over 8,000 male students who are deprived of hostel facilities. Although buildings for 18 boys’ hostels with 100 seats each and eight boys’ hostels with 200 seats each have been constructed, they have not been handed over to the school authorities.